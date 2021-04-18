MS Civil Hospital Quetta inaugurates Door-to-door vaccination drive against corona

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2021 ) :Medical Superintendent (MS) Civil Hospital, Quetta on Sunday said that Balochistan's largest mass vaccination center has started door-to-door vaccination in the community of old men (60-year-old people) in Civil Hospital Quetta.

He expressed these views while speaking on the occasion of the inauguration of the Door-to-Door Vaccination Campaign.

Dr. Arbab Kamran Kasi said that the mobile units of Civil Hospital Quetta are diligently providing vaccination facilities in homes and people should take advantage of door-to-door vaccination facility and get their elders vaccinated.

He said that the health department of the Balochistan government is taking all possible steps to prevent coronavirus so that the people can be protected from epidemic virus.

He said that Civil Hospital Quetta Has launched a single-dose corona vaccine door-to-door in the cansino community for 60-year-old people under his supervision.