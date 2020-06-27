UrduPoint.com
MS Civil Hospital Urges People To Adopt Precautionary Measures

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 12 minutes ago Sat 27th June 2020 | 01:24 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2020 ) :Medical Superintendent, Civil Hospital Bahawalpur, Dr. Rana Muhammad Yousuf has urged people to adopt precautionary measures against fatal corona virus (Covid-19).

In a press release issued here, narrating the symptoms of corona virus, he said that patient suffering from such virus suffered from severe fever.

He added that the patient experienced respiratory problems even he felt difficulty due to suffocation.

He said that corona virus patient also suffered from continuous cough. "In second stage of the disease, the patient feels severe pain in several parts of the body and weakness," he said.

He urged people to follow precautionary measures to save them and their families from this fatal disease.

