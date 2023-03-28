MS claims thousands patients treated free of cost at LUH

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2023 ) :Medical Superintendent Liaquat University Dr Shahid islam Junejo has said that serving the suffering humanity was a sacred task and the doctors of Civil Hospital were performing their duties efficiently to accomplish the task.

He said this during a visit to the Outpatient department of the civil hospital here on Tuesday.

The MS inspected the OPD operation and reviewed arrangements for the facilitation of the poor people there.

Dr Junejo said patients admitted in wards and visiting OPD and emergency departments of both the branches of LUH are being provided free medical as well as pathological tests facilities.

Dr Shahid Islam said the number of patients visiting the hospital OPDs for medical examination was increasing day by day and thousands of patients are being treated there.

Doctors, professors, assistant professors and consultants are rendering their services in OPD, the MS said.

He said patients not only from Hyderabad but from more than 15 districts of Sindh and even Balochistan come here for medical examination.

He also appealed to philanthropists to come forward to serve the suffering humanity and help the distressed people in the month of Ramazan.

The patients are being provided free treatment and pathological facilities free of cost in LUH for which the expenses are being paid by the Sindh Government, the MS said.