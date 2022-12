MS CMC hospital announces date change for interview of house job training

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2022 ) :The Medical Superintendent Chandka Medical College Hospital (CMCH) Larkana on Thursday announced the interview date for MBBS Pass Doctors House Job Training has been changed.

Interviews scheduled on 22nd December 2022 will now be held one day earlier on 21st December 2022 at 10 AM in Principal Office, Chandka Medical College, Larkana