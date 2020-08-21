MS declares emergency in LUH both branches

The Medical Superintendent Liaquat University Hospital Dr. Syed Zanwar Hussain Shah Kazmi declared emergency in both Hyderabad and Jamshoro branches of the hospital from August 21 to 31 in view of Muharram-ul-Haram

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2020 ) :The Medical Superintendent Liaquat University Hospital Dr. Syed Zanwar Hussain Shah Kazmi declared emergency in both Hyderabad and Jamshoro branches of the hospital from August 21 to 31 in view of Muharram-ul-Haram.

Addressing a meeting with assistant medical superintendents of the hospital here Friday, he canceled leaves as well as weekly offs of the doctors, paramedics and nursing staff and other employees of the hospital branches.

He asked the officers concerned to put all doctors, paramedics and nursing staff and other employees on alert round the clock with availability of all required facilities in the wards.

Additional stock of medicines and surgical equipment should also be made available in emergency ward and emergency operation theaters from 7 to 10 Muharram, he added.

He also constituted two vigilance committees comprising senior officers of the hospital headed one each by AMS General Dr. Nazir Haider Shah and AMS General Dr. Mazhar Hussain Chan with the task to visit the wards and monitor the performance of doctors, paramedics and nursing staff and other employees.