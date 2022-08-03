UrduPoint.com

MS Declares Emergency In LUH During Ashura Days

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 03, 2022 | 06:20 PM

MS declares emergency in LUH during Ashura days

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2022 ) :The Medical Superintendent Liaquat University Hospital Dr. Mubashir Ali Kolachi has declared emergency in the hospital during Muharam-ul- Haram and canceled all the leaves of doctors and the paramedical staff.

He said this while addressing a meeting of officers of Liaquat University Hospital at his office on Wednesday.

The meeting also was decided that in view of any emergency from Muharram 07 to 10, all types of medicines and surgical equipment would be made available in the hospital for the facilitation of the mourners.

According to a circular, orders were issued to the in-charges of all the wards to ensure the availability of all necessary equipment in the Emergency Operation Theater and to ensure their presence on duty round the clock.

The meeting also decided to set up a command and control team regarding Muharram, which would be headed by Dr. Mubashir Ali Kolachi.

Addressing the meeting, Dr. Kolachi said "Ambulances, paramedical staff will remain alert with surgical equipment, dressing emergency medicines at sensitive places including mourning procession's routes.""Emergency will remain in force at both the hospitals from 1st to 13th of Muharram," MS said.

Meeting was attended by Director ICU Dr Kashif Memon, Dr Shahid islam Junejo, Dr Shaukat Lakho and others.

Related Topics

Alert All From Muharram

Recent Stories

Blue World City announces to introduce Sports Vall ..

Blue World City announces to introduce Sports Valley featuring Pakistan's larges ..

1 hour ago
 Secretary-General: Social Development is a Priorit ..

Secretary-General: Social Development is a Priority for OIC

3 hours ago
 OIC Secretary-General Receives Dr. Afnan Al-Shuaib ..

OIC Secretary-General Receives Dr. Afnan Al-Shuaibi, WDO Executive Director and ..

3 hours ago
 OIC Calls for Urgent Action to Avert the Risk of F ..

OIC Calls for Urgent Action to Avert the Risk of Famine in Somalia

3 hours ago
 Our top three choices for mid-range smartphones in ..

Our top three choices for mid-range smartphones in Pakistan and why the HUAWEI n ..

3 hours ago
 Pakistan name squads for Netherlands ODIs and T20 ..

Pakistan name squads for Netherlands ODIs and T20 Asia Cup

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.