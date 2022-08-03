MS declares emergency in LUH during Ashura days

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2022 ) :The Medical Superintendent Liaquat University Hospital Dr. Mubashir Ali Kolachi has declared emergency in the hospital during Muharam-ul- Haram and canceled all the leaves of doctors and the paramedical staff.

He said this while addressing a meeting of officers of Liaquat University Hospital at his office on Wednesday.

The meeting also was decided that in view of any emergency from Muharram 07 to 10, all types of medicines and surgical equipment would be made available in the hospital for the facilitation of the mourners.

According to a circular, orders were issued to the in-charges of all the wards to ensure the availability of all necessary equipment in the Emergency Operation Theater and to ensure their presence on duty round the clock.

The meeting also decided to set up a command and control team regarding Muharram, which would be headed by Dr. Mubashir Ali Kolachi.

Addressing the meeting, Dr. Kolachi said "Ambulances, paramedical staff will remain alert with surgical equipment, dressing emergency medicines at sensitive places including mourning procession's routes.""Emergency will remain in force at both the hospitals from 1st to 13th of Muharram," MS said.

Meeting was attended by Director ICU Dr Kashif Memon, Dr Shahid islam Junejo, Dr Shaukat Lakho and others.