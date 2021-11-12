MS DHQ hospital Vehari transferred over poor fcilities, new MS notified

Secretary Primary and Secondary Healthcare South Punjab Tanveer Iqbal Tabassum Friday transferred Medical Superintendent (MS) District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital Vehari over poor cleanliness and mismanagement

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2021 ) :Secretary Primary and Secondary Healthcare South Punjab Tanveer Iqbal Tabassum Friday transferred Medical Superintendent (MS) District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital Vehari over poor cleanliness and mismanagement.

Additional Principal Medical Officer (APMO) Dr Rao Masood Akbar, holding additional charge as MS hospital, is hereby relieved from his post and directed to report to primary and secondary healthcare department, Lahore, according to a notification.

APMO and Deputy District Health Officer Vehari, Dr Shahid Iqbal has been notified as the new MS DHQ hospital.

During a surprise visit to DHQ hospital Vehari, the secretary visited different wards of the hospital and checked cleanliness, security and other arrangements. He listened to the complaints of the patients and the attendants and enquired about the facilities being extended to them.

He reprimanded the MS Dr Rao Masood Akbar. He ordered to give temporary charge of MS DHQ hospital to Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Health Dr Anjum Iqbal Ahsan and later notified Dr Shahid Iqbal as the new MS.

He directed officials to make the faulty lift of the hospital functional at the earliest.

Speaking on the occasion, Tanveer Iqbal Tabassum said that provincial government has provided maximum funding to health department to extend best facilities to masses adding that no negligence would be tolerated in the regard.

When CEO Health Dr Anjum Iqbal informed him about shortage of staff at the hospital, the Secretary health directed to send him report as early as possible.