MS DHQ Okara Hospital Suspended Over Poor Performance

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sat 03rd April 2021 | 11:12 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2021 ) :Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid has ordered the suspension of Medical Superintendent District Headquarters Hospital Okara Dr Shahid Salim due to poor performance and inadequate health facilities at the hospital.

The Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department issued orders of suspension of the Medical Superintendent (MS) District Headquarters Hospital (DHQ) here on Saturday under Punjab Employees Efficiency Discipline and Accountability (PEEDA) Act. According to the orders, the MS had been asked to report to the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD).

In a statement, the health minister said that an action would be taken against the MS in case of unavailability of essential medicines and the inadequate facilities at the hospital.

Dr Yasmin said the unavailability of basic services was unacceptable.

She said that the government was trying to increase the capacity and performance of public sector hospitals.

"The shortage of doctors and staff is being fulfilled," she added.

The minister said that negligence on cleanliness and basic facilities would not be tolerated and all necessary health facilities must be ensured at the DHQ Okara.

"The digital X-Ray and dialysis machines at DHQ Okara must be made fully functional as soon as possible," the minister ordered.

