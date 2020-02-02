MS directs for setting up of isolation ward in civil hospital due to corona virus threat

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2020 ) :Medical Superintendent of Liaquat University Hospital Hyderabad Dr. Mazhar Ali Kalhoro on Sunday directed for setting up of isolation ward in the hospital to face any threat of corona virus.

Chairing a meeting at his office, Dr. Kalhoro directed all doctors, medical as well as para medical staff to cover their faces and heads with the masks and caps during duty and keep themselves protected from viral infection.

He said though no case of corona virus had so far been reported in civil hospital Hyderabad but in case of any eventuality, all arrangements should be made by setting up isolation ward in the hospital.

Sindh government was trying its best to provide all required medical facilities to poor people of the province, Dr. Kalhoro said and directed all the doctors and para medical staff to remain high alert in the wake of viral threats and perform their duties with commitment and dedication.

The Medical Superintendent warned that in case of negligence in duty strict action would be taken against the responsible staff.

The meeting was attended among others by the Director Admin Abdul Sattar Jatoi, Additional Medical Superintendent (General) Dr. Shoukat Ali Lakho, AMS Dr. Muhammad Shahid Junejo, Dr. Mujeeb Kalwar, Dr. Naeem Memon and other officers.