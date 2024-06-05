MS directs registrar, dept heads to perform duty strictly

Medical Superintendent (MS) of Liaquat University Hospital, Hyderabad/Jamshoro Dr. Ajaz Ahmed Abbasi has issued strict instructions to the registrar and department heads of all wards to adhere rigorously to their duties and schedules in patient care

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2024) Medical Superintendent (MS) of Liaquat University Hospital, Hyderabad/Jamshoro Dr. Ajaz Ahmed Abbasi has issued strict instructions to the registrar and department heads of all wards to adhere rigorously to their duties and schedules in patient care.

He emphasized the importance of maintaining good conduct towards hospital management and exhibiting high moral standards while serving humanity. He said this while addressing a special meeting of the registrar administration and department heads of all the wards of Civil Hospital Hyderabad.

Dr. Abbasi reiterated that all hospital staff, including doctors, nurses, and paramedics, must adhere to their attendance schedules, enforced through biometric systems managed by the registrar administration.

Additionally, he mandated the public display of duty rosters for all hospital employees and requested timely notification, accompanied by written documentation, of any staffing shortages or equipment needs.

Dr. Abbasi emphasized that any required resources, whether medical equipment or supplies, will be procured even if they are beyond the current budgetary constraints. In cases where financial resources are limited, he expressed a willingness to seek donations from philanthropists to ensure the necessary equipment and supplies are available for patient care.

He said that Liaquat University Hospital has become the best hospital, not only from Hyderabad but patients from all over Sindh come for treatment in this hospital and all treatment facilities are available in the departments.

Dr. Ajaz Abbasi said that our first priority is to provide medicines and food recommended by the professors of the hospital and our consultants for the treatment and care of the patients.

All the patients should get medicines and food on time while every patient and their attendants should be treated with kindness and we have to meet the expectations of the patients. Any negligence or carelessness in treatment will not be tolerated, he said.

Director Administration Professor Dr. Faheem Ahmed Memon, Director ICU Dr. Kashif Ali Memon, AMS General Dr. Tahir Qureshi, AMS General to Dr. Muhammad Ali KK, AMS Dr. Poonam Jatoi, AMS Dr. Nawaz Abbasi and RMO General Dr. Faizan Hussain Memon and other administrative officers were also present.

