MS Dr. Amin Inaugurates Laser Therapy Machine In Civil Hospital Quetta

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 07, 2022 | 09:47 PM

Medical Superintendent (MS) Civil Hospital, Dr. Amin Khan Mandukhel on Wednesday inaugurated a laser therapy machine in Dermatology Department of Civil Hospital Quetta for provision of medical facilities to patients

Head of Department of Dermatology, Civil Hospital, Quetta, Prof. Dr. Sara Inayat, Head of Burn Unit Professor Manzoor, Senior Dermatologist Dr. Uzmi Tareen, Dermatologist Dr. Ajab Khan, RMO General Dr. Samiullah, Dr. Yaqoob and other doctors were present on this occasion.

The MS was briefed about the last machine by Prof. Dr. Sara Inayat said that a new installed laser machine gifted for the treatment of specific skin diseases.

For the first time in the Department of Dermatology, Civil Hospital, Quetta, the public will be able to get free treatment of specific skin diseases with laser therapy machine, she said.

She said that free treatment of facial spots, facial wrinkles, unwanted facial hair, male and female baldness with laser therapy machine would be done at Department of Dermatology of Civil Hospital Quetta.

The MS Dr, Amin said that measures were being taken to improve quality of treatment for interest of patients in Quetta.

