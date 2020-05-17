MS Hangua Dr. Samin tested positive with Corona

HANGU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2020 ) ::MS District Headquarters Hospital Hangu District Dr. Syed Samin also fell victim to Corona and tested positive.

Talking to reporters on phone, Dr. Samin said that he had been showing symptoms of Corona virus for two days and when he was tested, he test came as positive. Dr.

Samin said also quarantined in District Hospital Hangu and requested his well-wishers for special prayers.

He was busy treating the patients when he fell victim to Coronavirus. He said that his spirits were high and with the grace of Almighty Allah Insha-Allah he would recover soon and be able to perform his duties by serving the ailing humanity.