MS inaugurates newly constructed Radiology department

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2022 ) :Superintendent Provincial Sandeman Hospital Quetta Dr Amin Mandokhail on Sunday inaugurated its newly constructed Radiology Department.

Head of Radiology Department Dr Ashraf Achakzai, DHO Quetta, Dr Noor Bizenjo, DMS Admin Dr Naseem, DMS Operation Dr Ghulam Sarwar, DMS General Dr Mehboob Qambrani, AMS Dr Anwarul Haq, RMO General Dr Samiullah, were also present.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Dr Amin Mandukhel said that due to the efforts of Provincial Health Minister Syed Ehsan Shah, the provision of modern medical facilities in the largest hospital was made possible.

"Earlier, the radiology department was functioning in a small building," he said, adding that with the opening of the new building, digital X-ray, colour Doppler ultrasound and CT scan facilities would be available to the public under one roof.

Dr Amin Mandukhel said that a lecture hall had also been constructed in the newly constructed radiology building for the post-graduates of radiology.