MS Liaquat Uni Hospital Invites Applications From Medical Graduates For House Job

Published April 14, 2023

MS Liaquat Uni Hospital invites applications from medical graduates for house job

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2023 ) :The Medical Superintendent Liaquat University Hospital has invited applications from medical graduates of the 2023 batch of Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences Jamshoro for house job in Hyderabad and Jamshoro branches of the hospital.

According to the announcement issued here on Friday, "The medical graduates of the 2023 batch of LUMHS have been asked to submit their applications on prescribed forms up to April 25.""The list of the medical graduates, selected for house jobs will be displayed on April 29 and their house job will be started from May 1," the announcement stated.

