MS Liaquat University Hospital Declares Emergency

Sumaira FH Published June 12, 2023 | 09:40 PM

MS Liaquat University Hospital declares emergency

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2023 ) :The Medical Superintendent Liaquat University Hospital Dr. Shahid islam Junejo while declaring an emergency in both Jamshoro and Hyderabad branches of the hospital has cancelled the leave of medical, paramedical and nursing staff in order to meet any eventuality during the expected heavy downpour as a result of Biporjoy Cyclone.

According to an announcement here late Monday evening, the wards in both branches of the hospital have been reserved with the availability of required life-saving drugs and other health facilities. Besides, the arrangements for pathology tests and other clinical tests have also been made by the management in the Hyderabad and Jamshoro branches of the hospital.

