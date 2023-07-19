MS Liaquat University Hospital declares Muharram emergency in hospital branches

The Medical Superintendent Liaquat University Hospital Hyderabad Dr. Shahid Islam Junejo while declaring emergency in both Hyderabad and Jamshoro branches of the hospital from first to thirteenth Muharram has cancelled all types of leave of medical, paramedical and nursing staff with immediate effect

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2023 ) :The Medical Superintendent Liaquat University Hospital Hyderabad Dr. Shahid islam Junejo while declaring emergency in both Hyderabad and Jamshoro branches of the hospital from first to thirteenth Muharram has cancelled all types of leave of medical, paramedical and nursing staff with immediate effect.

While presiding over a meeting with Assistant Medical Superintendents, Director ICU, Resident Medical Officers, Chief Pathologist and heads of departments, here at his office on Wednesday, the Medical Superintendent emphasized the need for the availability of all required life-saving medicines and surgical equipment in emergency ward and operation theaters from seventh to tenth Muharram with round the clock availability of medical, paramedical and nursing staff in shifts.

The meeting also decided to open the Outdoor Patients Department of the hospital also on the ninth and tenth Muharram.

The Medical Superintendent also formed vigilance teams under his supervision to personally monitor the arrangements and availability of required staff and medicines by visiting wards and departments of both branches of the hospital.