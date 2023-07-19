Open Menu

MS Liaquat University Hospital Declares Muharram Emergency In Hospital Branches

Umer Jamshaid Published July 19, 2023 | 09:22 PM

MS Liaquat University Hospital declares Muharram emergency in hospital branches

The Medical Superintendent Liaquat University Hospital Hyderabad Dr. Shahid Islam Junejo while declaring emergency in both Hyderabad and Jamshoro branches of the hospital from first to thirteenth Muharram has cancelled all types of leave of medical, paramedical and nursing staff with immediate effect

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2023 ) :The Medical Superintendent Liaquat University Hospital Hyderabad Dr. Shahid islam Junejo while declaring emergency in both Hyderabad and Jamshoro branches of the hospital from first to thirteenth Muharram has cancelled all types of leave of medical, paramedical and nursing staff with immediate effect.

While presiding over a meeting with Assistant Medical Superintendents, Director ICU, Resident Medical Officers, Chief Pathologist and heads of departments, here at his office on Wednesday, the Medical Superintendent emphasized the need for the availability of all required life-saving medicines and surgical equipment in emergency ward and operation theaters from seventh to tenth Muharram with round the clock availability of medical, paramedical and nursing staff in shifts.

The meeting also decided to open the Outdoor Patients Department of the hospital also on the ninth and tenth Muharram.

The Medical Superintendent also formed vigilance teams under his supervision to personally monitor the arrangements and availability of required staff and medicines by visiting wards and departments of both branches of the hospital.

Related Topics

Hyderabad Jamshoro All From Muharram

Recent Stories

441 private establishments violated Emiratisation ..

441 private establishments violated Emiratisation decisions in 1 year: MoHRE

12 minutes ago
 Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ghulam Ali approves re ..

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ghulam Ali approves reshuffle in Cabinet

30 minutes ago
 DC concerned over detection of wild polio virus in ..

DC concerned over detection of wild polio virus in environmental sample

30 minutes ago
 Complaints regarding new connections, defective me ..

Complaints regarding new connections, defective meters being resolved on priorit ..

30 minutes ago
 Dera Police devise security plan for Muharram

Dera Police devise security plan for Muharram

30 minutes ago
 AIDS screening declared mandatory prior to surgery ..

AIDS screening declared mandatory prior to surgery of patients

30 minutes ago
PPP leaders capable to run country's affairs in be ..

PPP leaders capable to run country's affairs in better way: Inqilabi

30 minutes ago
 Records of Land dept being computerized: Mayor Kar ..

Records of Land dept being computerized: Mayor Karachi

30 minutes ago
 S Asia not to attain peace without just, peaceful ..

S Asia not to attain peace without just, peaceful resolution of Kashmir dispute: ..

30 minutes ago
 Latin America's Refusal to Side With EU's Stance o ..

Latin America's Refusal to Side With EU's Stance on Ukraine Aimed at Spiting US ..

30 minutes ago
 Narang city to be upgraded: Rana Tanveer

Narang city to be upgraded: Rana Tanveer

30 minutes ago
 Target Letter Against Trump Mentions Defrauding US ..

Target Letter Against Trump Mentions Defrauding US, Deprivation of Rights - Repo ..

39 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan