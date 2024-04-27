Open Menu

MS LUH Calls For Swift Completion Of Ongoing Physical Works

Sumaira FH Published April 27, 2024 | 09:27 PM

The newly posted Medical Superintendent of Liaquat University Hospital (LUH) Dr Aijaz Ahmed Abbassi has asked the Works and Services Department to expedite completion of the ongoing development, beautification and repair works in the hospital

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2024) The newly posted Medical Superintendent of Liaquat University Hospital (LUH) Dr Aijaz Ahmed Abbassi has asked the Works and Services Department to expedite completion of the ongoing development, beautification and repair works in the hospital.

Chairing a meeting at his office after assuming the charge here on Saturday the MS also requested the doctors, nurses and paramedics to work in concert with the hospital's administration to deliver quality health services to the people.

He informed the meeting that LUH would procure more medical machines to offer advanced health services to the people.

Abbassi also apprised the meeting that he was going to form new vigilance teams to check daily attendance of the employees as well as to monitor the stocks of all sorts of supplies in the LUH.

The MS said he would himself conduct spot checks in different wards to monitor the service delivery.

Director Intensive Care Unit (ICU) Dr Kashif Memon, Additional MS General Dr Tahir Qureshi, AMS Dr Poonam Jatoi, AMS Dr Muhammad Ali Qaimkhani, AMS Dr Ali Nawaz Abbassi, RMO Dr Ashfaq Shah and other officials attended the meeting.

