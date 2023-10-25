Open Menu

MS LUMHS Directs Officials To Work Hard For The Improvement Of The Hospital

Umer Jamshaid Published October 25, 2023 | 09:37 PM

MS LUMHS directs officials to work hard for the improvement of the hospital

Dr. Shahid Islam Junejo, Medical Superintendent of Liaquat University Hospital Hyderabad/Jamshoro, has directed the Registrar Admin and Pharma Suites, including the in-charge of all departments, to work hard for the improvement of the hospital and further improvement of the patients' services

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2023) Dr. Shahid islam Junejo, Medical Superintendent of Liaquat University Hospital Hyderabad/Jamshoro, has directed the Registrar Admin and Pharma Suites, including the in-charge of all departments, to work hard for the improvement of the hospital and further improvement of the patients' services.

Addressing the meeting of AMS, Dr. Junejo said that the ongoing construction development works, renovation and repair works in the hospital should be brought to an end as soon as possible so that special attention can be paid to the treatment and care of patients.

He also said that radiology and pathology tests, including MRI and CT scan, should be done free of charge for the patients under treatment in the hospital and all medicines should be provided from the hospital.

Dr. Junejo instructed the staff to strive to set an example of hospital performance, better treatment and care of patients, and payment of employees' duties with good management.

He also directed the staff to keep all records which should be checked by the vigilance teams from time to time.

Dr. Junejo also instructed Dr. Ali Gohar Qaimkhani, in charge of the operation theatre, that there should not be any interruption in the operation process in the hospital and the operation should continue regularly.

He said that despite the lack of doctors and other medical staff, the hospital will not allow any kind of interruption or deficiency during the treatment of the patients.

The meeting was attended by AMS General Dr. Mujibur Rahman Kalor, AMS Administrator Dr. Abdul Rashid Bilal, AMS OPD Dr. Wali Muhammad Kalor, Director ICU Dr. Kashif Memon, AMS Dr. Muhammad Ali Qaimkhani, AMS Dr. Muneer Ahmed Sheikh, Chief Petha Logist Dr. Javed Ansari and other administrative staff.

Related Topics

Rashid Muhammad Ali All From

Recent Stories

UAE President, Ukrainian President discuss bilater ..

UAE President, Ukrainian President discuss bilateral ties, regional, global deve ..

1 hour ago
 &#039;Welcome to China&#039; tourism brand launche ..

&#039;Welcome to China&#039; tourism brand launched in Dubai

1 hour ago
 Business leaders and entrepreneurs convene at ‘R ..

Business leaders and entrepreneurs convene at ‘Road to COP28’ event in Dubai ..

4 hours ago
 UAE Parliament participates in IPU meeting on refo ..

UAE Parliament participates in IPU meeting on reforming UN Security Council

5 hours ago
 Marwan Al Muhairi appointed rapporteur of parliame ..

Marwan Al Muhairi appointed rapporteur of parliamentary conference held on sidel ..

5 hours ago
 Caretaker Punjab govt to present next fiscal quart ..

Caretaker Punjab govt to present next fiscal quarter budget on Monday: CM Naqvi

7 hours ago
Pakistan take concussion substitute for Shadab Kha ..

Pakistan take concussion substitute for Shadab Khan

8 hours ago
 FIBA 3x3 World Tour Abu Dhabi Masters 2023 unveils ..

FIBA 3x3 World Tour Abu Dhabi Masters 2023 unveils New Wilson Game Ball Ahead of ..

8 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler inaugurates Shees Rest Area

Sharjah Ruler inaugurates Shees Rest Area

9 hours ago
 69th International Congress of Aviation and Space ..

69th International Congress of Aviation and Space Medicine kicks-off in Abu Dhab ..

9 hours ago
 EAD wild osprey population survey reveals record n ..

EAD wild osprey population survey reveals record number of breeding pairs

9 hours ago
 BoC reviews quarterly progress report of PHC

BoC reviews quarterly progress report of PHC

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan