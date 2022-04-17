UrduPoint.com

MS, MO, Paramedics Suspended After Death Of Boy Due To Their Alleged Negligence

Umer Jamshaid Published April 17, 2022 | 09:20 PM

MS, MO, paramedics suspended after death of boy due to their alleged negligence

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2022 ) :Secretary Primary and Secondary Health Care South Punjab Tanvir Iqbal Tabassum has suspended MS THQ hospital Kot Addu, Medical Officer and paramedics after the death of a boy due to their alleged negligence.

According to details, Secretary Health while taking action after initial inquiry has suspended Medical Officer Dr Inamullah Jamali, MO Dr Rao Muhammad Osama Hameed and Dispenser Muhammad Junaid Yousuf for negligence during duty and adopting irresponsible attitude.

Likewise, Dr Kamran Iqbal posted on the contract basis has been transferred and sent on disposal of Secretary Primary and Secondary Health Care, Punjab, Lahore and recommendations also sent for his removal.

In this regard, Secretary Primary and Secondary Health Care South Punjab Tanvir Iqbal Tabassum said that there was no place for negligent staffers in the department and irresponsibility on duty is also not acceptable.

Related Topics

Lahore Punjab Kot Addu

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 April 2022

12 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 17th April 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 17th April 2022

12 hours ago
 Sending fascist regime home was not easy: Prime Mi ..

Sending fascist regime home was not easy: Prime Minister

21 hours ago
 Johnson Tells Zelenskyy UK Will Continue Sending M ..

Johnson Tells Zelenskyy UK Will Continue Sending Military Aid to Ukraine - Offic ..

21 hours ago
 Over 9,000 People Attended Protest Against Far Rig ..

Over 9,000 People Attended Protest Against Far Right in Paris - Reports

22 hours ago
 Sending fascist regime home was not easy: Prime Mi ..

Sending fascist regime home was not easy: Prime Minister

22 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.