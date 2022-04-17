MS, MO, paramedics suspended after death of boy due to their alleged negligence

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2022 ) :Secretary Primary and Secondary Health Care South Punjab Tanvir Iqbal Tabassum has suspended MS THQ hospital Kot Addu, Medical Officer and paramedics after the death of a boy due to their alleged negligence.

According to details, Secretary Health while taking action after initial inquiry has suspended Medical Officer Dr Inamullah Jamali, MO Dr Rao Muhammad Osama Hameed and Dispenser Muhammad Junaid Yousuf for negligence during duty and adopting irresponsible attitude.

Likewise, Dr Kamran Iqbal posted on the contract basis has been transferred and sent on disposal of Secretary Primary and Secondary Health Care, Punjab, Lahore and recommendations also sent for his removal.

In this regard, Secretary Primary and Secondary Health Care South Punjab Tanvir Iqbal Tabassum said that there was no place for negligent staffers in the department and irresponsibility on duty is also not acceptable.