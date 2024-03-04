Ms Noorena Donates Her Three Books To Youth Development Center UoM
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 04, 2024 | 06:35 PM
Ms. Noorena Malik, MPhil Scholar at Department of Political Science, University of Malakand (UoM) & Lecturer at Govt. Girls College Thana graciously gifted three books as her contribution to the Youth Development Center, (Kamyab Jawan Markaz), University of Malakand's library
DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2024) Ms. Noorena Malik, MPhil Scholar at Department of Political Science, University of Malakand (UoM) & Lecturer at Govt. Girls College Thana graciously gifted three books as her contribution to the Youth Development Center, (Kamyab Jawan Markaz), University of Malakand's library.
The VC UoM thanked Dr. Aziz Ahmad, Assistant Professor, Department of English & Mr. Hameed Ul Haq Khaksar, Assistant Professor, Department of Political Science for their support in this regard.
Recent Stories
Asian stocks rise on US gains ahead of key China policy meeting
Panel of chairmen, petition committee announced in PA
Senate unanimously passed resolution in favour of innocent Palestinians
LESCO chief holds functional heads meeting
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif surprises students with unannounced v ..
Dr Daryaab donates his recently published book to UoM library
Shehbaz Sharif presented guard of honour at PM House
Court issues physical remand orders to three officers in corruption case
DCs inspect SSC examination centres to review arrangements
56% of Austrians want influx of refugees cut to zero: Survey
Rescue 1122 receives 12885 disturbing calls in Feb
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif inspects proposed site for Cancer Hosp ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Panel of chairmen, petition committee announced in PA6 minutes ago
-
Senate unanimously passed resolution in favour of innocent Palestinians6 minutes ago
-
LESCO chief holds functional heads meeting6 minutes ago
-
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif surprises students with unannounced visit to Govt Pilot S ..16 minutes ago
-
Dr Daryaab donates his recently published book to UoM library16 minutes ago
-
Shehbaz Sharif presented guard of honour at PM House16 minutes ago
-
Court issues physical remand orders to three officers in corruption case16 minutes ago
-
DCs inspect SSC examination centres to review arrangements13 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 receives 12885 disturbing calls in Feb13 minutes ago
-
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif inspects proposed site for Cancer Hospital13 minutes ago
-
LESCO's technical staff training starts13 minutes ago
-
Landslides in New Murree: CM directs immediate relief measures10 minutes ago