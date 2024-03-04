Ms Noorena donates her three books to Youth Development Center UoM

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2024) Ms. Noorena Malik, MPhil Scholar at Department of Political Science, University of Malakand (UoM) & Lecturer at Govt. Girls College Thana graciously gifted three books as her contribution to the Youth Development Center, (Kamyab Jawan Markaz), University of Malakand's library.

The VC UoM thanked Dr. Aziz Ahmad, Assistant Professor, Department of English & Mr. Hameed Ul Haq Khaksar, Assistant Professor, Department of Political Science for their support in this regard.