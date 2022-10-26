MS of Civil Sandeman Hospital Quetta takes action against 16 absent nurses

Medical Superintendent (MS) of Civil Sandeman Hospital, Quetta Dr Ameen Khan Mandokhel on Wednesday took action against 16 staff nurses habitually absent from their duties for a long time

According to the hospital administration, the absent employees would be dismissed if they did not give adequate and satisfactory answers about their absence from duties.

Show-cause notices have been issued to all the absent nursing staff, including Bakht Zarmina, Gul Jabin, Razia Ashraf, Halima, Maryam, Rubina, Rehana, Samina, Shaista Imran, Zeenat Akbar, Zubia Andalib, Muhammad Akhtar, Jawad, Rizwan Akram, Saira Bashir, and Ayesha Ramadan.

According to the hospital management, all the absent general nursing staff was repeatedly instructed to be present on duty, but they deliberately neglected their duties, on which a report was sent to the higher officials of the Balochistan Health Department.

The administration of the hospital said the absent general nurses were once again directed to attend duty and answer satisfactorily for their previous absenteeism otherwise action of dismissal would be initiated against them.

"After the fixed period, no excuses and objections will be amenable to them, nor will they have the right to approach the court," the administration warned.