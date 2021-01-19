MS of GTH Shahdara suspended

Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid has suspended Medical Superintendent Government Teaching Hospital Shahdara (GTHS) Dr Shahid Iqbal Qureshi (BS-19) on 'negligence and misconduct'

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2021 ) -:Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid has suspended Medical Superintendent Government Teaching Hospital Shahdara (GTHS) Dr Shahid Iqbal Qureshi (BS-19) on 'negligence and misconduct'.

According to Punjab Specialized Healthcare and Medical education Department (SH&ME) spokesperson on Tuesday, the MS was found absent from duty during a surprise visit by Additional Secretary SH&ME Dr Asif Tufail on the direction of Punjab Health Minister.

Dr Asif Tufail visited several sections of the hospital including Operation Theater, Emergency etc and reviewed the cleanliness as well as other health facilities being provided in the hospital.

The MS, GTHS remained absent throughout the visit of the additional secretary,said the official spokesperson.

It is pertinent to mention here that the minister had directed the SH&ME department to form a schedule of the officers for 'surprise visit to hospitals' to review the performance of the Medical Superintendents and the available facilities in all hospitals.

The Minister had ordered immediate suspension of concerned MS on 'poor performance or poor quality of health care facilities' in any hospital.