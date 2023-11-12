Open Menu

MS Of LUH Claims Of Providing Quality Healthcare At Hospital

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 12, 2023 | 09:30 PM

MS of LUH claims of providing quality healthcare at hospital

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2023) Medical Superintendent of Liaquat University Hospital (LUH) Dr Shahid islam Junejo has said Nephrology wards in the LUH Hyderabad and Jamshoro are working round the clock to provide medical treatment to the patients.

In a statement issued here on Sunday, the MS said the wards were equipped with 37 dialysis machines which also included some machines for hepatitis patients.

According to him, the dialysis ward in LUH Hyderabad had 25 machines while the one in Jamshoro was equipped with 12 machines.

He claimed that the hospital was spending between Rs 70,000 to Rs 80,000 on each of the patient admitted in those wards. Junejo informed that the construction of a building for the neurosurgery ward was in the final phase.

He said every year the Sindh Government and Sindh Health Department allocated hundreds of millions of rupees for development works in the hospital. "It will be very sad to notice that despite spending such a huge amount of funds on the hospital the patients return without receiving proper treatment," he acknowledged.

He said that beds of international standard which could be used as stretchers had been placed at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the LUH. Junejo claimed that he visited the wards and all the hospital buildings daily to ensure that any issues hampering the quality of health services were promptly addressed.

