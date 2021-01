KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2021 ) :Ms. Qurat-ul-Ain Memon, an officer of PAS (BS-18), awaiting posting has been posted with immediate effect and until further orders as Deputy Secretary (Cabinet), Services, General Administration and Coordination Department vice Mr. Muhammad Yousif Shaikh, an officer of Ex-PCS (BS18), proceeded on leave, on medical grounds.