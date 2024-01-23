MS reviews medical facilities in civil hospital to tackle any situation during elections

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2024) Medical Superintendent (MS) Civil Hospital Quetta, Dr. Ishaq Panizai on Tuesday chaired a meeting in view of the security threat during the upcoming general elections in Balochistan.

In the meeting, he said that medical preparations have been finalized in Civil Hospital Quetta and Trauma Center to deal any emergency situation.

The meeting was attended by Head of the Department of Surgery Prof. Dr. Shoaib Qureshi, Head of the Department of Gynecology Prof. Dr. Baliqs Aslam, Head of ENT Department Prof. Dr. Siddique and other concerned doctors.

Addressing the meeting, MS Civil Hospital Quetta Dr. Ishaq Panizai said that the accident and emergency department would remain alert round-the-clock, in case of any emergency,

He said that attendance of all doctors and medical staff in Surgery, Neurosurgery, Orthopedic, Plastic Surgery, Medicine, Burn Unit Consultants would be ensured to tackle any situation.

He said that all the medicines and medical equipment are available and according to the duty roster measures, have been taken to ensure the presence of medical staff at their duty places.

MS Civil Hospital said that Civil Hospital Quetta was a major government hospital in Balochistan province where the continuity of the provision of facilities was a challenge for concerned quarters. The MS also urged the people to avoid visiting hospitals unnecessarily.