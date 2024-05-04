Ms. Sana posted as Assistant Commissioner Bahawalpur

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2024) The Punjab government has issued notification for transfers and posting of several officers with immediate effect and until further orders.

Official sources said that Punjab government had notified transfers and posting of several officers including transfer of assistant commissioner of Bahawalpur.

According to the notification, Assistant Commissioner Bahawalpur (City), Muhammad Adeel Khan has been transferred and posted as Assistant Commissioner, Ferozewala with immediate effect and until further orders.

Assistant Commissioner, Hassan Abadl, Ms. Sana has been transferred and posted as Assistant Commissioner, Bahawalpur (City) with immediate effect and until further orders.