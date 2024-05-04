Open Menu

Ms. Sana Posted As Assistant Commissioner Bahawalpur

Umer Jamshaid Published May 04, 2024 | 04:20 PM

Ms. Sana posted as Assistant Commissioner Bahawalpur

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2024) The Punjab government has issued notification for transfers and posting of several officers with immediate effect and until further orders.

Official sources said that Punjab government had notified transfers and posting of several officers including transfer of assistant commissioner of Bahawalpur.

According to the notification, Assistant Commissioner Bahawalpur (City), Muhammad Adeel Khan has been transferred and posted as Assistant Commissioner, Ferozewala with immediate effect and until further orders.

Assistant Commissioner, Hassan Abadl, Ms. Sana has been transferred and posted as Assistant Commissioner, Bahawalpur (City) with immediate effect and until further orders.

Related Topics

Government Of Punjab Bahawalpur Ferozewala

Recent Stories

CSS 2023 results; check complete details here

CSS 2023 results; check complete details here

48 minutes ago
 European companies show interest in investing in P ..

European companies show interest in investing in Pakistan’s IT sector

1 hour ago
 Nominations for three governors'posts; check detai ..

Nominations for three governors'posts; check details here

2 hours ago
 PML-N to hold meeting today on wheat procurement

PML-N to hold meeting today on wheat procurement

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 May 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 May 2024

8 hours ago
Pakistan marks World Press Freedom Day

Pakistan marks World Press Freedom Day

18 hours ago
 High-level Saudi business delegation due on May 5

High-level Saudi business delegation due on May 5

18 hours ago
 Stocks heat up as US labour market cools

Stocks heat up as US labour market cools

18 hours ago
 President approves Tax Laws (Amendment) Bill 2024

President approves Tax Laws (Amendment) Bill 2024

18 hours ago
 Implementation of merit, justice to oppressed segm ..

Implementation of merit, justice to oppressed segments top priorities: CPO

18 hours ago
 Overseas Kashmir community delegation calls on AJK ..

Overseas Kashmir community delegation calls on AJK President, discusses latest s ..

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan