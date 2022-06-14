UrduPoint.com

Ms. Saqib Visit Nasheman Center

Published June 14, 2022

Ms. Saqib visit Nasheman Center

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2022 ) :The wife of Additional Chief Secretary for South Punjab, Ms. Nosheen Saqib visited to Nasheman Center and Darul Atfaal (Women's) to review the services provided to children.

On the occasion, she said that Nasehman Center and Darul Atfaal (Women's) under the Social Welfare Department had been playing important role in provision of necessary vocational and technical training to children and females belonging to down trodden segments of the society.

She spent a time with the females and children living at the Nasheman Center and Darul Atfaal.

Later, she presided over a meeting to review affairs pertaining to administrative and financial matters of the center.

