Open Menu

MS Says All Measures Being Taken To Facilitate Patients

Sumaira FH Published January 19, 2024 | 03:20 PM

MS says all measures being taken to facilitate patients

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2024) Medical superintendent Dr Faisal Masood Teaching Hospital Sargodha Dr Mushtaq Bashir Aakif said on Friday that all possible measures were being taken to provide better facilities to patients at the hospital.

He was speaking during visit to senior journalist Chaudhry Akram Aamir, who was admitted to the hospital for treatment here. Pakistan Medical Association President Dr. Sikandar Hayat Warraich was also present.

The MS directed the hospital staff to take good care of the ailing senior journalist. He also ordered for provision of medicines to the patient from hospital and prayed for his speedy recovery.

Dr Mushtaq Bashir said patients coming to the emergency department were being provided all medicines free. He said the attendance of doctors and staff had also been improved, while the hospital staff and doctors had been directed to treat patients with respect.

He said there was shortage of insulin in hospital, and its limited stock was available in case of emergency. The security and cleanliness situation in the hospital had been improved, he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shortage Visit Sargodha All From

Recent Stories

Punjab Government's e-Stamping Initiative Surpasse ..

Punjab Government's e-Stamping Initiative Surpasses Rs 351 Billion in Revenue Co ..

52 seconds ago
 vivo Y27s: A Visual Symphony and Design Marvel

Vivo Y27s: A Visual Symphony and Design Marvel

14 minutes ago
 Infinix Shines as the Most Innovative Mobile Phone ..

Infinix Shines as the Most Innovative Mobile Phone Brand at CES 2024

21 minutes ago
 UN Chief urges Pakistan, Iran to de-escalate & res ..

UN Chief urges Pakistan, Iran to de-escalate & resolve all issues peacefully

2 hours ago
 Former Test cricketer Abdul Rehman robbed at Gunpo ..

Former Test cricketer Abdul Rehman robbed at Gunpoint in Lahore

3 hours ago
 PEMRA advises media to abide by ECP's code of cond ..

PEMRA advises media to abide by ECP's code of conduct

3 hours ago
Khawaja Imran Nazir wishes daughter’s souse like ..

Khawaja Imran Nazir wishes daughter’s souse like Nawaz Sharif

3 hours ago
 New Zealand elect to bowl first in crucial T20I ag ..

New Zealand elect to bowl first in crucial T20I against Pakistan

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 January 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 January 2024

7 hours ago
 Pakistan would have been prosperous if he had not ..

Pakistan would have been prosperous if he had not be removed: Nawaz Sharif

22 hours ago
 China ready to mediate between Pakistan and Iran a ..

China ready to mediate between Pakistan and Iran amid tensions

23 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan