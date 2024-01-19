MS says all measures being taken to facilitate patients

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2024) Medical superintendent Dr Faisal Masood Teaching Hospital Sargodha Dr Mushtaq Bashir Aakif said on Friday that all possible measures were being taken to provide better facilities to patients at the hospital.

He was speaking during visit to senior journalist Chaudhry Akram Aamir, who was admitted to the hospital for treatment here. Pakistan Medical Association President Dr. Sikandar Hayat Warraich was also present.

The MS directed the hospital staff to take good care of the ailing senior journalist. He also ordered for provision of medicines to the patient from hospital and prayed for his speedy recovery.

Dr Mushtaq Bashir said patients coming to the emergency department were being provided all medicines free. He said the attendance of doctors and staff had also been improved, while the hospital staff and doctors had been directed to treat patients with respect.

He said there was shortage of insulin in hospital, and its limited stock was available in case of emergency. The security and cleanliness situation in the hospital had been improved, he added.