Ms Shahera Shahid Assigned Charge Of Secretary Information

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Thu 14th January 2021 | 07:30 PM

Ms Shahera Shahid assigned charge of Secretary Information

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2021 ) :Ms Shahera Shahid, a BS-21 officer of Information Group, has been been assigned the charge of Secretary Information and Broadcasting Division with immediate effect for the period of three months.

Ms Shahera currently working as additional Secretary Information and Broadcasting Division, will look after the responsibilities till the posting of a regular incumbent, whichever is earlier, said a notification issued here.

