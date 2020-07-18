Ms Sidra Shafiq completes PhD in Physics

Ms Sidra Shafiq has completed her doctorate of philosophy (PhD) from the GC University Lahore in the field of Physics

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2020 ) :Ms Sidra Shafiq has completed her doctorate of philosophy (PhD) from the GC University Lahore in the field of Physics.

According to GCU spokesperson here on Friday, Ms Sidra Shafiq completed her research on "Hydrogen-like ions in super-intense laser filed" under the supervision of Dr Atif Shahbaz. Later, she successfully defended her Ph.

D thesis in an online defense conducted an American professor and attended by a large number of students and faculty members.

Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi also graced the event and congratulated the candidate on her successful completion of the PhD degree.

The candidate was also honored by the foreign evaluator who gifted his evaluation fee to Ms Sidra Shafiq forher excellent research in the field.