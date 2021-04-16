MS, SMO Pishin hospital issued notices on absence of duty

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2021 ) :Commissioner Quetta Division Asfandyar Kakar paid a surprise visit to Civil Hospital Pishin where he checked the attendance of doctors and implementation of standard operating procedures (SOPs).

He also expressed his resentment over the absence of Medical Superintendent (MS) Abdul Hanan Agha and Senior Medical Officer (SMO) Dr Syed Zaman Agha and issued notice in this regard.

Deputy Commissioner Qaim Lashari and Assistant Commissioner Hazrat Wali Kakar were also present on the occasion.

Commissioner Quetta Asfandyar Kakar also visited the EPI vaccination Ward.

Dr. Shabir Ahmed, Saboor Ahmed Kakar and Dr. Shahriar Panezai briefed the Commissioner Quetta Division about provision of facilities and other matters of the hospital.

Commissioner said the absence of doctors and other staff is not acceptable in any case.

He said that the health department is an institution where along with the payment of duty there is also service to humanity.

He emphasized the doctors that they should pay special attention on improvement of hospital and treatment of poor patients.