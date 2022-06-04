UrduPoint.com

MS SPHQ Bans Entry Of Pharmaceutical's Representatives

Published June 04, 2022

MS SPHQ bans entry of pharmaceutical's representatives

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2022 ) :The Medical Superintendent of the Sandeman Provincial Hospital Quetta, has banned the entry of the pharmaceutical's representatives into the government hospital, handout issued by the MS office said on Saturday.

" Ban of the entry of the Medical representative of the pharmaceutical company was taken in the best interest of the patients hailing from across the province for the medical treatment and health facilities," MS SPH Quetta Dr. Amin Khan Mandokhail said.

In accordance with the complaints of various patients and the current crowded situation of the patients, general public and in OPDs, Casualty Department and other wards/ units, this tough decision was taken.

Giving justification of the decision, MS further noted that there is a huge number of companies whose representatives are seen rambling in the wards and various sections of the hospital for the introduction of their product.

"Their regular visit causes great inconvenience to the patients and their attendants hailing from far-flung areas of the province besides hampering routine checkup in the hospitals,".

In order to provide timely health facilities to in-door and out-door patients and on account of other such genuine issues faced by the patients, the entry of the pharmaceutical representatives has immediately been banned.

" If any medical company's representative was found in the premises of the hospital and violated {order} would be handed over to the Police. An FIR will also be lodged if anyone found guilty of violating the order," MS, Sandeman Provincial Hospital Quetta further stressed.

