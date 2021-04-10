MS Taluka Hospital Manjhand Dr Noorullah Larik suspended

UrduPoint.com
Sat 10th April 2021 | 10:06 PM

The Director General Health Services Sindh Dr Irshad Ahmed Memon has suspended Medical Superintendent of Taluka Headquarters Hospital Manjhand, Jamshoro, Dr Noorullah Larik while initiating an inquiry against him as well

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2021 ) :The Director General Health Services Sindh Dr Irshad Ahmed Memon has suspended Medical Superintendent of Taluka Headquarters Hospital Manjhand, Jamshoro, Dr Noorullah Larik while initiating an inquiry against him as well.

According to an office order issued here on Saturday, the MS had been put under suspension because the hospital failed to provide emergency medical care to 2 persons brought in injured condition after an accident on April 2.

"... two human lives were lost due to delays in necessary medical support after an accident," reads the order.

The MS Larik had been put under suspension and directed to report at the Sindh Health Department, Karachi.

The DG has given inquiry of the incident to Director Health Services, Hyderabad.

The DG also reprimanded the MS for failing to appear before the inquiry officer.

The accident happened on the Indus Highway between a car and a motorbike on April 2 in which 60 years old Khuda Dino Sodhani and his son 25 years old Imtiaz Ali Sodhani, both of whom were riding on a motorbike, were killed.

A relative of the Sindh Assembly's Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani, Agha Asadullah Khan Durrani, his wife Rizwana, son Safiullah, daughter in law Sanam, grandchildren Eshal , Shah Owais and Muhammad Aleem were injured in the accident.

The family members of the deceased persons claimed that the two lives could have been saved if they were timely provided emergency medical care.

