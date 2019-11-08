MS THQ Mian Channu shot dead

UrduPoint.com
Medical Superintendent (MS) Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital shot dead by the firing of two armed motorcyclists near chak 15 railway crossing at National Highways Mian Channu here on Friday

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2019 ) :Medical Superintendent (MS) Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital shot dead by the firing of two armed motorcyclists near chak 15 railway crossing at National Highways Mian Channu here on Friday.

According to police sources, MS THQ Ashar Masood was on his way to home at Mohsinwall along with driver Aslam, when two unidentified armed motorcyclists intercepted the car and opened indiscriminate firing on them. As a result, Ashar Masood got severe bullet injuries.

The Rescue-1122 and police officials reached the spot and shifted the injured to THQ Hospital from where he was referred to Nishtar Hospital Multan due to his critical condition, but he succumbed to his injuries on the way.

Assistant Commissioner Zeeshan Nadeem and police officers reached the spot and started the investigations into the incident.

