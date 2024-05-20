MS visits various wards of LUH

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2024) Medical Superintendent Liaquat University Hospital Hyderabad/Jamshoro Dr. Ijaz Ahmad Abbasi on Monday said that our first priority is to recommend the professors of the hospital and our consultant for the treatment and care of patients with heat stroke, diarrhea, malaria and other diseases spread in the heat.

Medicines and food should be provided while ensuring the cleanliness of the hospital, including the treatment of patients suffering from heat stroke as well as other diseases, in which any kind of negligence or carelessness will not be tolerated. He expressed this during a detailed visit to various wards of Civil Hospital Hyderabad, Heat Stroke Ward, Department of Emergency, ICU, Children Life Center, Thalassemia, Medical Ward, Radiology (X-ray Department) OPD and various departments there.

The MS said that various diseases increase as summer starts, so we are trying to prevent these diseases. Medicines, injections, drops and other supplies required for rescue and treatment are available in abundance in the wards and emergency ward so that the patients who come do not face any problem.

He instructed the doctors and staff and said that all the patients should get medicines and food on time and treating every patient and their attendants with good manners.

He said that apart from Hyderabad, patients coming from Balochistan, including 15 districts of Sindh province, come for their treatment in this hospital with the hope that they will be treated by senior professors, consultants and experienced doctors in this hospital. The expectations of the patients have to be met.

Dr. Ijaz Ahmad Abbasi further said that in our hospital MRI, CT scan, angiography, angioplasty and echo and ECG as well as operations for various diseases are done by using modern machines, similarly pathology tests are done using modern and new machines. While we are trying to procure various machines for the hospital which meet the modern requirements as well as renovating the old buildings and new buildings for the new department and this effort is being carried out till its completion.

On this occasion, Director ICU Dr. Kashif Memon, AMS General Dr. Tahir Qureshi, AMS General II Dr. Muhammad Ali Qaimkhani, AMS Dr. Poonam Jatoi, ADS Dr. Aftab Hussain Puhal, RMO General Dr. Syed Ashfaq Hussain Shah, Focal person heat stroke Dr. Mohammad Aslam Rajput, Senior Administrator of Children's Life Center Masoom Naqshbandi and others were also present.