MS vows to provide health facilities to patients in Civil Hospital

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2021 ) :Medical Superintendent (MS) Civil Hospital, Dr. Arbab Kamran Kasi on Saturday said that steps were being taken to provide all necessary equipments to the hospital for provision of modern healthcare facilities to people.

He shared these views while chairing a meeting at the Hospital.

He said the lists of necessary medical equipment and machinery from the heads of all departments of the Civil Hospital has already been taken for ensuring its early provision.

Dr. Arbab said such important measures were being taken to enhance the capacity of the hospital for ensuring quality treatment facilities.

The meeting was attended by all the concerned officials.