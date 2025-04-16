Ms. Wajiha Qamar Inaugurates Sarah Hall At National Skills University Islamabad
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 16, 2025 | 03:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2025) Minister for State for Federal Education and Professional Training, Ms. Wajiha Qamar on Wednesday marked a significant milestone in women's education by officially inaugurating Sarah Hall, a newly constructed women's hostel at the National Skills University Islamabad (NSU).
The inauguration ceremony was attended by university officials, faculty, and students, celebrating not just the opening of a building, but a broader commitment to women's empowerment through safe and inclusive educational infrastructure.
“The inauguration of Sarah Hall is not just about a building,” said Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Muhammad Mukhtar in his opening address. “It is about a message: that the daughters of Pakistan deserve not only a place in the classroom but also the dignity, safety, and resources to thrive there.”
Sarah Hall features 18 fully furnished rooms, a tv lounge, dining area, a modern kitchen, and a hybrid solar backup system to ensure uninterrupted power. It also includes high-speed internet and a dedicated recreational space, reflecting NSU’s vision of holistic development for its female students.
During her visit, Ms. Qamar visited the facility, met with residents, and expressed her admiration for the university’s student-centered approach.
She commended the addition of a Daycare Center on the premises, calling it “an essential support for working women and a reflection of forward-thinking campus planning.”
The Minister also visited the Noor-e-Ilahi Garden, an open space created for female students to study and unwind. There, she planted a fig tree, symbolizing growth, continuity, and the rooted strength of women in education.
“Sarah Hall is more than accommodation—it is a home, a symbol of respect, and a platform for progress,” Ms. Qamar said. She listened attentively to students’ stories and concerns, assuring them that the government remains committed to inclusive and equitable education reforms.
In a later meeting with faculty and staff, the Minister emphasized her focus on expanding technological and skills-based education across Pakistan, with a vision that ensures no segment of society is left behind.
Prof. Mukhtar thanked Ms. Qamar for her support, highlighting her efforts in advancing reforms that empower students through hands-on education and innovative learning environments.
Sarah Hall now stands as a beacon of the university’s dedication to fostering a secure and nurturing space for women—echoing a broader national narrative of progress, dignity, and educational equity.
Recent Stories
Emirati team wins 2nd place in global competition in China
GPSSA attends seminar on innovative social security reforms in Oman
China always supports Pakistan during every critical time: PM Shehbaz
E& UAE revolutionises telecom tower inspections with AI-powered drones
Korea's exports to Middle East rise 3.5% in Q1
Why Virat Kohli, Guari Khan and Malaiak Arora drink ‘Black Water?
Robber who raped a woman in front of her husband during robbery killed in Faisal ..
UAE Airline Granted Permission to Increase Flights to Karachi
MoF launches 1st cohort of Specialised Certificate in Government Procurement Pro ..
GHQ attack case adjourned until April 21 as prosecution witnesses fail to appear ..
UAE Team Emirates-XRG rides opening stage of Giro d’Abruzzo to perfection
AD Ports Group expands sustainable fuel solutions with first ship-to-ship LNG bu ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PFA Sialkot releases 3-month performance report4 minutes ago
-
Zimal Wazir –A Gymnast from South Waziristan making history4 minutes ago
-
Ms. Wajiha Qamar inaugurates Sarah Hall at National Skills University Islamabad4 minutes ago
-
PR overhauls 33 diesel electric locomotives14 minutes ago
-
HEC awards Category-X status to Sargodha University14 minutes ago
-
Shuttle train service launched between DG Khan, Multan24 minutes ago
-
Former tehsil nazim laid to rest43 minutes ago
-
Outlaw killed in encounter44 minutes ago
-
Police recover 28 liters liquor1 hour ago
-
AC holds key meeting with traffic police to tackle traffic issues1 hour ago
-
KP positioned as gateway between central, South Asia; Kundi1 hour ago
-
29 arrested in drug trafficking1 hour ago