Ms. Wajiha Qamar inaugurates Sarah Hall at National Skills University Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2025) Minister for State for Federal Education and Professional Training, Ms. Wajiha Qamar on Wednesday marked a significant milestone in women's education by officially inaugurating Sarah Hall, a newly constructed women's hostel at the National Skills University Islamabad (NSU).

The inauguration ceremony was attended by university officials, faculty, and students, celebrating not just the opening of a building, but a broader commitment to women's empowerment through safe and inclusive educational infrastructure.

“The inauguration of Sarah Hall is not just about a building,” said Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Muhammad Mukhtar in his opening address. “It is about a message: that the daughters of Pakistan deserve not only a place in the classroom but also the dignity, safety, and resources to thrive there.”

Sarah Hall features 18 fully furnished rooms, a tv lounge, dining area, a modern kitchen, and a hybrid solar backup system to ensure uninterrupted power. It also includes high-speed internet and a dedicated recreational space, reflecting NSU’s vision of holistic development for its female students.

During her visit, Ms. Qamar visited the facility, met with residents, and expressed her admiration for the university’s student-centered approach.

She commended the addition of a Daycare Center on the premises, calling it “an essential support for working women and a reflection of forward-thinking campus planning.”

The Minister also visited the Noor-e-Ilahi Garden, an open space created for female students to study and unwind. There, she planted a fig tree, symbolizing growth, continuity, and the rooted strength of women in education.

“Sarah Hall is more than accommodation—it is a home, a symbol of respect, and a platform for progress,” Ms. Qamar said. She listened attentively to students’ stories and concerns, assuring them that the government remains committed to inclusive and equitable education reforms.

In a later meeting with faculty and staff, the Minister emphasized her focus on expanding technological and skills-based education across Pakistan, with a vision that ensures no segment of society is left behind.

Prof. Mukhtar thanked Ms. Qamar for her support, highlighting her efforts in advancing reforms that empower students through hands-on education and innovative learning environments.

Sarah Hall now stands as a beacon of the university’s dedication to fostering a secure and nurturing space for women—echoing a broader national narrative of progress, dignity, and educational equity.