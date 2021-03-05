MSB Educational Institute Haidery And Nazaafat Committee Of Pakistan Jointly Organized An Exhibition Of Beautiful Art Work "Sohni Dharti"

An exhibition of more than 500 works of art has been shown online around the world

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 05rd March, 2021) An exhibition of paintings depicting the different colors of Pakistan's culture was organized by MSB Educational Institute Haidery and Nazaffat Committee. In this regard, the artwork of more than 500 students was part of the exhibition.

The students beautifully captured the culture of all the provinces of Pakistan on canvas. Alumni and teachers of the institute also played their role in making the exhibition a success.



For the success of the exhibition, a campaign was launched earlier in which material based on the efforts and research of the students was displayed. The exhibition continued online for several weeks in which the students participated enthusiastically.

Ms. Naheed Yahya, an artist from Indus School of Art, critically reviewed the work of the students and appreciated their work. The students participating in the exhibition were also awarded prizes and certificates.