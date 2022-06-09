MSBB hospital seeks applications for training of post graduate trainees FCPS-11

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2022 ) :Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto General Hospital Quetta has sought applications for training of post graduate trainees FCPS-11, a handout issued here on Thursday said.

Medical Superintendent MSBB General Hospital said that application will be submitted at library of MSBB General Hospital Quetta till June 20, 2022.

The written test will be taken on June 21, 2022 and interviews of short listed candidates will be conducted on June 24, 2022.

"Incomplete and late applications will not be accepted," the handout further said.