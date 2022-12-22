M decins sans Fronti res (MSF), an international medical humanitarian association also known as Doctors without Borders has decided to close down its maternity hospital in Peshawar after 11 years of medical services.

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2022 ) :M�decins sans Fronti�res (MSF), an international medical humanitarian association also known as Doctors without Borders has decided to close down its maternity hospital in Peshawar after 11 years of medical services.

MSF opened its women's hospital in 2011 when the need for free-of-charge comprehensive emergency obstetric and neonatal care for patients from socio-economically disadvantaged situations, including refugees and internally displaced people, was particularly high, reads a press statement issued by the organization other day.

"Since the health context is evolving in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, MSF will be reorienting its medical care activities in collaboration with local health authorities in the coming months," it explains.

Sharing details of medical care services over the past eleven years, the statement added that the hospital provided 24/7 emergency care for women suffering from complicated pregnancies and difficult deliveries.

MSF has ensured the safe delivery of more than 54,428 babies, among whom 6,281 neonates were cared for at the newborn unit of the hospital. Some 61,039 women were admitted to the inpatient department for pregnancy, childbirth and postnatal care and 6,407 of them required surgical interventions.

"Our outreach teams also provided health education on mother and child health and the prevention of various diseases to rural communities in the surroundings of Peshawar district," the release added.

MSF's Project Coordinator Support in Peshawar, Waqar Ahmed, said: "In 2011, we started the hospital after evaluating the needs and have achieved big milestones of providing maternal care to 61,039 patients.

MSF Pakistan continued its maternal care amid different natural disasters, conflicts, outbreaks and epidemics in the country.

"We are thankful to the health authorities, MSF staff and community for their efforts and contribution to the well-functioning of the hospital throughout the years." The Peshawar women's hospital was equipped with a delivery room and an operational theatre for complicated cases and other obstetric surgeries. The hospital also supported the newborn unit and an-patient for the women.

MSF Country Representative in Pakistan, Amande Bazerolle, said: "MSF will carry on with their other medical activities and work on a strategy in collaboration with the Department of Health in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Maternal, Newborn and Childcare in the region." She assured that "MSF remains committed to serving the communities in the region." MSF Pakistan will continue to provide specialized treatment for patients affected by cutaneous leishmaniasis skin disease in two dedicated centres, as well as in two satellite clinics in the province.

Meanwhile, as part of its response to the flood emergency this year, MSF Pakistan has provided medical consultations to more than 8,000 patients, distributed relief packages to more than 5,693 flood-affected families, provided 78,000 litres of clean drinking water, and has so far rehabilitated over 500 household wells in the Charsadda and Nowshera districts.

MSF first started working in Pakistan in 1986, and now provides quality medical care to people in Punjab, Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Sindh provinces.

\778