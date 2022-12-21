UrduPoint.com

MSF Closes Maternity Hospital

Muhammad Irfan Published December 21, 2022 | 01:30 PM

MSF closes maternity hospital

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2022 ) :Médecins sans Frontières (MSF), an international medical humanitarian association also known as Doctors without Borders, announced to close its maternity hospital in Peshawar after 11 years of medical services.

MSF opened its women's hospital in 2011, when their was dire need for free of charge comprehensive emergency obstetric and neonatal care for patients from socio-economically disadvantaged situations, including refugees and internally displaced people, said a press release issued by the organization here on Wednesday.

"Since the health context is evolving in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, MSF will be reorienting its medical care activities in collaboration with local health authorities in the coming months," it said.

"The hospital provided 24/7 emergency care for women suffering from complicated pregnancies and difficult deliveries over the past eleven years tenure," the press release added.

MSF has ensured the safe delivery of more than 54,428 babies, among whom 6,281 neonates were cared for at the newborn unit of the hospital.

61,039 women were admitted to the inpatient department for pregnancy, childbirth and postnatal care and 6,407 of them required surgical interventions.

Our outreach teams also provided health education on mother and child health and the prevention of various diseases to rural communities in the jurisdiction of Peshawar district.

MSF's Project Coordinator Support in Peshawar, Waqar Ahmed, said, "In 2011, we started the hospital after evaluating the needs and have achieved big milestones of providing maternal care to 61,039 patients.

" MSF Pakistan continued its maternal care amid different natural disasters, conflicts, outbreaks and epidemics in the country.

"We are thankful to the health authorities, MSF staff and community for their efforts and contribution to the well-functioning of the hospital throughout the years." The Peshawar women's hospital was equipped with a delivery room and an operational theater for complicated cases and other obstetric surgeries.

MSF Country Representative in Pakistan, Amande Bazerolle said, "MSF will carry on other medical activities and work on a strategy in collaboration with the Department of Health in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on maternal, newborn and childcare in the region." "MSF remains committed to serving the communities in the region," she assured.

"MSF Pakistan will continue to provide specialized treatment for patients affected by the cutaneous leishmaniasis skin disease in two dedicated centers, as well in two satellite clinics in the province."It is to pertinent to mention here, as part of its response to the flood emergency this year, MSF Pakistan has provided medical consultations to more than 8,000 patients, distributed relief packages to more than 5,693 flood-affected families, provided 78,000 liters of clean drinking water and has so far rehabilitated over 500 household wells in the Charsadda and Nowshera districts.

Related Topics

Pakistan Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Education Flood Water Charsadda Nowshera Women From Refugee

Recent Stories

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia agree for exchange of intel ..

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia agree for exchange of intelligence based information

10 minutes ago
 Mawra Hocane offers Salam at Masjid-e-Nabvi

Mawra Hocane offers Salam at Masjid-e-Nabvi

59 minutes ago
 United States Organizes U.S.-Pakistani Diaspora En ..

United States Organizes U.S.-Pakistani Diaspora Engagement Conference in Islamab ..

1 hour ago
 Bidding Farewell to 2022, realme Fans Gather at th ..

Bidding Farewell to 2022, realme Fans Gather at the Annual realme New Year Party

1 hour ago
 Punjab becomes the First Province to Work Towards ..

Punjab becomes the First Province to Work Towards adoption of Web 3.0: PITB Chai ..

1 hour ago
 Pakistan, US will continue to work together for re ..

Pakistan, US will continue to work together for regional peace & stability: FM

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.