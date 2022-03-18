MSF starts TB awareness campaign

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

GUJRANWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2022 ) :The Medecins Sans Frontiers (MSF) Pakistan started World TB Day awareness campaign and organised a seminar in collaboration with the Punjab TB control programme at the District Headquarters & Teaching Hospital Gujranwala, on Friday.

The aim of the seminar was to create an awareness about Tuberculosis and its prevention.

Dr Moez and Punjab TB Control Programme Coordinator Dr Usman and others participated in the event.

The MSF Pakistan teams arranged two awareness booths inside the DHQ hospital forpatients and their attendees regarding TB and also organised a walk inthe hospital.