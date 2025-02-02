MSL Organises Kashmir Solidarity Bike Rally
Umer Jamshaid Published February 02, 2025 | 07:30 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2025) The Muslim Students League (MSL) organised a bike rally here on Sunday to express solidarity with the Kashmir brethren against Indian atrocities.
A large number of students participated in the rally which commenced from Chenab Chowk and, after passing through various roads, culminated at District Council Chowk. The participants chanted slogans such as “Kashmir will become Pakistan”, “Kashmir is our lifeline” and “We will reclaim our lifeline at any cost”.
Holding Pakistani and Kashmiri flags, the attendees expressed their unwavering support for the Kashmiri people. Throughout the rally, the air echoed with slogans of “Takbeer”, while national and Kashmiri flags were waved high.
Engineer Haris Dar, Central Leader MSL Pakistan, while addressing the rally participants, strongly condemned India's oppression in occupied Kashmir. He said that no amount of brutality could suppress the Kashmiri people's struggle for freedom. He urged the international community to take notice of India's violation against human rights and play its role in granting Kashmiris their right to self-determination. He appealed to Pakistani government to take more effective diplomatic steps in support of Kashmiris and highlight the Kashmir issue at global forums with high strength.
Muhammad Haris, President MSL Faisalabad, Umar Abbas, President Muslim kids Pakistan, Waqar-ul-Islam and other leaders also addressed the rally,
