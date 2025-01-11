MSO Commemorate 24th Anniversary At NPC
Umer Jamshaid Published January 11, 2025 | 09:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2025) The Muslim Students Organization (MSO) on Saturday marked its 24th founding anniversary with a seminar titled "Hayya 'Ala Al-Quran" (Come to the Quran) at the National Press Club.
The event attracted a significant number of students from universities, colleges, and madrasas, alongside political, religious, and student organization leaders, said a press release.
Arsalan Kiyani, Central President of MSO and the chief guest of the seminar, underscored the importance of understanding and adhering to the Quran's teachings.
He emphasized that the Quran serves as a comprehensive guide for success in both this world and the hereafter.
Citing Hazrat Ayesha (RA), he noted that the life of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) was a reflection of Quranic principles.
Key speakers included former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Dr. Maulana Tanveer Ahmed Alvi (Naib Muhtamim of Jamia Muhammadia), Sher Afzal Marwat of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, and Abdul Rauf Chaudhry, MSO's Central Nazim General and they collectively commended MSO for its dedication to promoting Islamic values and expressed optimism about its continued positive influence in the country's educational institutions.
The seminar provided a platform for meaningful discussions on incorporating Quranic teachings into daily life and emphasized the critical role organizations like MSO play in fostering Islamic principles and societal progress.
Recent Stories
Ministry of Climate Change and Environment investigates potential Beef Pepperoni ..
UAE Embassy in Beirut to reopen: UAE President congratulates Joseph Aoun on his ..
1 Billion Followers Summit spotlights psychological challenges facing content cr ..
Talent management drives innovation in content creation industry
Noor Bukhari faces criticism on social media
Bangladesh relaxes visa conditions for Pakistanis
Mohammad Hafeez criticizes PCB over lack of facilities for players
32 martyred, 193 wounded in Gaza over 48 hours
Dubai’s unique competitive advantages position it as global hub for digital ec ..
Slackline athlete Jaan Roose walks between Jumeirah Emirates Towers at 224-m hei ..
Sharjah Literature Festival to begin on January 17
UAE, Mexico continue to strengthen trade, investment ties
More Stories From Pakistan
-
MSO commemorate 24th anniversary at NPC2 minutes ago
-
Truma centers Head visits Larkana, reviewed medical facilities with staff22 minutes ago
-
Iftikhar Ahmed elected as President DBA Khanewal22 minutes ago
-
Anti Encroachment Cell sought against encroachers in SITE area22 minutes ago
-
Snow Jeep rally to start at Shahi Ground Kalam22 minutes ago
-
Mubashir Rehman elected as president LBA32 minutes ago
-
Office bearers of Bhowana tehsil of Chiniot district have been elected unopposed42 minutes ago
-
Punjab, KP Governors call on Faryal Talpur, political matters discussed42 minutes ago
-
2 killed on motorway near Hassanabdal42 minutes ago
-
Two proclaimed offenders netted42 minutes ago
-
Nosherwani orders strict action against Sanjdi coal mine's responsible52 minutes ago
-
PA speaker urges political forces, civil society media to engage in dialogue52 minutes ago