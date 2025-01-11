MSO commemorate 24th anniversary at NPC

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2025) The Muslim Students Organization (MSO) on Saturday marked its 24th founding anniversary with a seminar titled "Hayya 'Ala Al-Quran" (Come to the Quran) at the National Press Club.

The event attracted a significant number of students from universities, colleges, and madrasas, alongside political, religious, and student organization leaders, said a press release.

Arsalan Kiyani, Central President of MSO and the chief guest of the seminar, underscored the importance of understanding and adhering to the Quran's teachings.

He emphasized that the Quran serves as a comprehensive guide for success in both this world and the hereafter.

Citing Hazrat Ayesha (RA), he noted that the life of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) was a reflection of Quranic principles.

Key speakers included former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Dr. Maulana Tanveer Ahmed Alvi (Naib Muhtamim of Jamia Muhammadia), Sher Afzal Marwat of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, and Abdul Rauf Chaudhry, MSO's Central Nazim General and they collectively commended MSO for its dedication to promoting Islamic values and expressed optimism about its continued positive influence in the country's educational institutions.

The seminar provided a platform for meaningful discussions on incorporating Quranic teachings into daily life and emphasized the critical role organizations like MSO play in fostering Islamic principles and societal progress.