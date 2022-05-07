MSO, SWF organize Mohmand Night at Ghalanai

Mohmand Students Organization (MSO) in collaboration with Sehar Welfare Foundation (SWF) organized a function of Mohmand Night in Ghalanai Jirga Hall, said a press release issued here on Saturday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2022 ) :Mohmand Students Organization (MSO) in collaboration with Sehar Welfare Foundation (SWF) organized a function of Mohmand Night in Ghalanai Jirga Hall, said a press release issued here on Saturday.

The function was comprised of Mushaira and music.

MPA Nisar Mohmand presided over the function while District sports Manager Saeed Akhtar also attended the function.

In his address to the function, the founder president of Sehat Welfare Foundation, Hameedullah Mohmand highlighted aims and objectives of the event. He said that the aims and objectives of the function were to keep the history and culture of Mohmand tribe alive and go along the world to put the tribe on the path of progress and development.

He announced that similar functions would be organized each year.

Later, several poets read out their poetry and received acclamation from the audience.

Addressing the function, ANP's MPA Nisar Mohmand urged the youth to raise their voice for their rights on all forums. He said that progress, development and peace of the area are the responsibility of the youth.

President, Mohmand Welfare Organization, Mir Afzal Mohmand, general secretary Mohmand Press Club, Gul Mohammad Mohmand, Saeed Safi and Dil Jan Mohmand also addressed the function.