UrduPoint.com

MSO, SWF Organize Mohmand Night At Ghalanai

Faizan Hashmi Published May 07, 2022 | 07:32 PM

MSO, SWF organize Mohmand Night at Ghalanai

Mohmand Students Organization (MSO) in collaboration with Sehar Welfare Foundation (SWF) organized a function of Mohmand Night in Ghalanai Jirga Hall, said a press release issued here on Saturday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2022 ) :Mohmand Students Organization (MSO) in collaboration with Sehar Welfare Foundation (SWF) organized a function of Mohmand Night in Ghalanai Jirga Hall, said a press release issued here on Saturday.

The function was comprised of Mushaira and music.

MPA Nisar Mohmand presided over the function while District sports Manager Saeed Akhtar also attended the function.

In his address to the function, the founder president of Sehat Welfare Foundation, Hameedullah Mohmand highlighted aims and objectives of the event. He said that the aims and objectives of the function were to keep the history and culture of Mohmand tribe alive and go along the world to put the tribe on the path of progress and development.

He announced that similar functions would be organized each year.

Later, several poets read out their poetry and received acclamation from the audience.

Addressing the function, ANP's MPA Nisar Mohmand urged the youth to raise their voice for their rights on all forums. He said that progress, development and peace of the area are the responsibility of the youth.

President, Mohmand Welfare Organization, Mir Afzal Mohmand, general secretary Mohmand Press Club, Gul Mohammad Mohmand, Saeed Safi and Dil Jan Mohmand also addressed the function.

Related Topics

World Awami National Party Sports Music Jirga Safi Progress Event All From

Recent Stories

Commissioner for security arrangements at graveyar ..

Commissioner for security arrangements at graveyards

49 seconds ago
 56 power pilferers nabbed in a day in South Punjab ..

56 power pilferers nabbed in a day in South Punjab

51 seconds ago
 Cold drinking water stalls setup in Shaheed Benazi ..

Cold drinking water stalls setup in Shaheed Benazirabad

54 seconds ago
 Sinn Fein set for historic N.Ireland victory

Sinn Fein set for historic N.Ireland victory

56 seconds ago
 NATO Chief Says Russia's Nuclear Forces Show No Si ..

NATO Chief Says Russia's Nuclear Forces Show No Sign of Enhanced Readiness

8 minutes ago
 Football: English Championship table

Football: English Championship table

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.