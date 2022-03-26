MSPH Thesis Defence held at JSMU

A scholar of Master of Science in Public Health (MSPH), Janifer Younus successfully defended her thesis at the 26 thesis defense research seminar led by APPNA Institute of Public Health-Jinnah Sindh Medical University and the Research Department here at the VC boardroom on Saturday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2022 ) :A scholar of Master of Science in Public Health (MSPH), Janifer Younus successfully defended her thesis at the 26 thesis defense research seminar led by APPNA Institute of Public Health-Jinnah Sindh Medical University and the Research Department here at the VC boardroom on Saturday.

Dr Janifer completed her research work under the supervision of Chairperson APPNA Institute of Public Health Professor Lubna Ansari Baig on the subject 'Barriers Faced by Transgender for Accessing Healthcare Facilities in Karachi.' The thesis defense seminar was assessed by the committee members, including two external examiners, Assistant Dean Research and Graduate Programme at Department of Community Health Sciences Aga Khan University Professor Tazeen Saeed Ali, Professor Uzma Hassan at Department of Public Health National University of Medical Sciences, and one internal examiner of Head of Community Medicine Department JSMU Dr Syed Tafazzul Haider Zaidi.

Principal Institute of Pharmaceutical Sciences-JSMU Professor Huma Ali served as the neutral chair.

Associate Professor and Incharge Research Department Dr Shiraz Shaikh moderated the thesis defense.

Vice Chancellor JSMU Professor Amjad Siraj Memon commended the MSPH graduate for her efforts and congratulated her on successfully defending her thesis.

Towards the end of the presentation, Ms. Janifer thanked Chairperson AIPH-JSMU Professor Lubna Ansari Baig for her supervision and guidance.