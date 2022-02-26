MSPH Thesis Defense Seminar held at JSMU

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2022 ) :A scholar of Master of Science in Public Health (MSPH) Dr Saima Arif successfully defended her thesis at the 25th thesis defense research seminar led by APPNA Institute of Public Health-Jinnah Sindh Medical University and the Research Department here at the VC Boardroom on Saturday.

Dr Saima completed her research work under the supervision of Chairperson APPNA Institute of Public Health Professor Lubna Ansari Baig on the subject 'Prevalence of Anxiety and Depression in high school students of Karachi.' The thesis defense seminar was assessed by the committee members, including two external examiners, Vice Principal Hamdard College of Medicine and Dentistry Professor Syed Muhammad Mubeen, Chairperson and Head of Community Medicine Professor Saira Afzal, King Edward Medical University, Lahore, and one internal examiner of Department of Community Medicine JSMU Dr Tafazzul Haider Zaidi.

Dean Sindh Institute of Oral Health Sciences-JSMU Professor Yawar Ali Abidi served as the neutral chair.

Associate Professor and Incharge Research Department Dr Shiraz Shaikh moderated the thesis defense, while Dr Zaeema Ahmer supervised the seminar.

Acting Vice Chancellor JSMU Professor Shahid Rasul commended the MSPH graduate for her efforts and congratulated her on successfully defending her thesis.

Towards the end of the presentation, Dr Saima thanked Chairperson AIPH-JSMU Professor Lubna Ansari Baig for her supervision and assistance.

The open presentation could be accessed by people from across the world. The presentation links were circulated to the entire faculty of JSMU via email.