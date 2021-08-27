MTBC decides to participate in Dubai Expo 2021

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2021 ) :Medical Transcription and Billing Company (MTBC) Friday decided to participate in Dubai Expo 2021 with the joint venture of Azad Kashmir government to show scope of Information Technology in Pakistan and AJK.

The decision was taken during a high-level meeting held at Kashmir House Islamabad.

The meeting was attended by the representatives of AJK government and the representatives of Dubai Expo team under the chair of AJK Secretary for Information and Information technology Midhat Shahzad, besides, Secretary small Industries Khawaja Ehsan, Secretary Tourism Chaudhry Imtiaz, DG Information Raja Azhar Iqbal, DG Tourism Irshad Ahmed Pirzada, DG Information Technology Dr. Khalid Rafique ,DG Kashmir Culture academy Ch.Shafqat and Director Public Relations of MTBC Sardar Zartaif Badshah were also among the participants of the meeting.

Director Public Relations MTBC Sardar Zartaif Badshah said that MTBC Pakistan with the joint venture of AJK government will participate in Dubai Expo 2021 in order to highlight the scope of Azad Kashmir Information Technology and saying that by the participation of MTBC in this Expo 2021 will help in inducing more investors of multinational companies to invest in Pakistan and Azad Kashmir which will strengthen our economy and help in creating job opportunities in this regard.

Zartaif informed that some 192 countries of the world will join this International event in Dubai and almost 300 million people will visit this expo from across the globe.

Talking to the media after the successful meeting with Dubai Expo officials, he expressed the hope that participation of MTBC in Dubai Exp will help in dragging more multinational companies in Pakistan and Azad Kashmir and that will boost our economy and will help us in poverty reduction.