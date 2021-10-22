MTBC hosts Breast Cancer awareness seminar in AJK

(@FahadShabbir)

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2021 ) : Medical Transcription and Billing Company (MTBC) Thursday hosted Breast Cancer awareness seminar for students and local community in Bagh, Azad Jammu Kashmir.

Addressing the seminar, the speakers explained to the audience about the general risk factors of breast cancer, prevention, and guidelines for self-assessment to identify any abnormality at an early stage.

They dismantled all myths and overcame taboos concerning Breast Cancer and gave the entire spectrum of the topic on basis of factual accuracy.

The awareness campaigns on large scale will help us to create a buzz in society so that more people can talk about this crucial issue without any hesitation, they added.

A Question & Answer session was held at the end of seminar.Participants including the local community appreciated the efforts made by MTBC for creating awareness in the students and general public about this fatal disease.