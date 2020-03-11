MTH announces free medical treatment services in OPDs

Mercy Teaching Hospital (MTH), Peshawar an attached teaching hospital of Peshawar Medical Collage Warsak Road Peshawar has announced free medical treatment services in OPDs of different specialties

In a statement released by the hospital administration stated that from March 1 in all OPDs of MTH including Gastroenterology, Chest diseases, Eye, General Surgery, Laparoscopy surgery, ICU, Orthopedic, Gynaecology, Pediatrics, Psychiatry and Skin diseases free of cost consultation would be provided six days a week to all relevant patients.

It said that besides general and junior doctors senior most re-known specialists of various specialties including Prof. Dr. Najeeb ul Haq (Gastroenterology), Prof. Dr. Fazal Wahab (Chest diseases), Prof. Dr. Jehanzeb Afridi (Medicine), Prof. Dr. Faiz ur Rahman (Ophthalmology), Prof.

Dr. Attaullah Jan (General Surgery), Prof. Dr. Muzaffar uddin Sadiq (Laparoscopic surgery), Prof. Dr. Anwar Sultana (Gynae), Prof. Dr. Muhammad Idress (Psychiatry) and Dr. Hajra Imtiaz (Skin) would be in the specialists' panel.

It is worth mentioning here that the said free services would also be available in emergency services as well as in wards admissions.

It is pertinent to indicate that laboratory, ultrasound, private rooms, dialysis and X-ray services have already been provided in MTH on minimum rates as compare to other private as well as public sector hospitals.

It is learnt that provision of free of cost services in OPD, emergency and ward admissions at MTH was a unique package offered by a private even public sector hospital across the country, which is largely appreciated and welcomed by all segment of society especially the general public.